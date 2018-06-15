  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    7:00 PMWheel of Fortune
    7:30 PMJeopardy!
    8:00 PMUndercover Boss: Celebrity Edition
    9:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boston Marathon Bombing, Dennis Simmonds

BOSTON (AP) — An officer who died a year after he was wounded in a confrontation with the Boston Marathon bombers has been posthumously promoted.

Boston Police Department Commissioner William Evans promoted Officer Dennis Simmonds to the rank of police sergeant this week.

Simmonds was injured when a pipe bomb exploded near him days after the bombing. The explosive device was thrown by brothers Tamerlan and Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in Watertown on April 19, 2013, as they tried to escape.

simmonds dennis1 Boston Police Honor Officer Who Died In Wake Of Marathon Bombing

Boston Police officer Dennis Simmonds (BPD Photo)

Simmonds suffered a fatal brain aneurysm a year later while working out at the Boston Police Academy gym.

Evans said the decision to honor Simmonds with the promotion was an “easy one.” The commissioner called him an “exceptional police officer who made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the city he loved.”

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    June 15, 2018 at 6:49 pm

    FAMILY BE PROUD! MAY HE REST IN PEACE!

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s