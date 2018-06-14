BOSTON (CBS) — Triston Casas has signed with the Red Sox and is ready to hit the minor leagues.

The Red Sox agreed to a deal with their first-round pick on Thursday, the team announced, and the 18-year-old third baseman will now report to the rookie-level Gulf Coast League. Casas was drafted with the 26th overall selection in the MLB Draft last week out of American Heritage High School in Plantation, FL, where he hit hit .385 (30-for-78) with a .545 on-base percentage, an .884 slugging percentage, seven home runs, and 35 RBIs for American Heritage as a senior.

In addition to inking Casas, the Red Sox also reached agreements with seven additional draft selections on Thursday: right-handed pitcher Durbin Feltman (3rd round), outfielder Devlin Granberg (6th round), second baseman Jarren Duran (7th round), left-handed pitcher Brian Brown (9th round), second baseman Grant Williams (10th round), right-handed pitcher Andrew Politi (15th round), and second baseman Jonathan Ortega (19th round). They will all report to Short-A Lowell.