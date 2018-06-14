  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Education, It Happens Here, Melrose

MELROSE (CBS) – It Happens Here: Melrose, where they are pioneering a new trend in education. Melrose is the first community in Massachusetts to join the New England Secondary School Consortium. It’s an innovative partnership of cities and towns across the region that provides students with a more personalized way of learning.

Based on the concept that no two student learn alike, Melrose students are becoming examples of what the future of education looks like: more independence, more critical thinking, and more success.

Chris McKinnon takes a closer look in the video above.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s