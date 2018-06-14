MELROSE (CBS) – It Happens Here: Melrose, where they are pioneering a new trend in education. Melrose is the first community in Massachusetts to join the New England Secondary School Consortium. It’s an innovative partnership of cities and towns across the region that provides students with a more personalized way of learning.

Based on the concept that no two student learn alike, Melrose students are becoming examples of what the future of education looks like: more independence, more critical thinking, and more success.

