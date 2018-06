HAMPTON BEACH, N.H. (CBS) –- The annual Hampton Beach Master Sand Sculpting competition is set to get underway on Thursday in New Hampshire.

Organizers brought in 200 tons of sand for the contest. First prize is $3,000.

The sculptures will be on display and illuminated for night viewing through June 27.

The competition has been attracting crowds to the beach since 2000. This year’s theme is “Out Of This World.”