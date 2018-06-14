BOSTON (CBS) – People with religious affiliations may live longer according to a new study from Ohio State University.

In the largest of two studies, researchers looked at more than a thousand obituaries in 42 major cities around the country and found that people with a religious affiliation lived almost four years longer than those without.

Previous studies have shown that people who volunteer or build social networks often live longer, and religious groups often provide those opportunities.

Some religions also place restrictions on risky behaviors like alcohol and drug use, while meditation and prayer can help reduce stress.