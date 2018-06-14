By Bill Shields
NORTON (CBS) – After four months in Boston Children’s Hospital, Bryce Derosier came home for the final time. His parents had a police escort to their Norton home.

“We needed to get him home in a timely manner,” said Bryce’s father Jeremy, who is a Taunton police officer. “With their assistance it really worked out well.”

A police escort organized for Bryce. (WBZ-TV)

The 15-month-old boy has mitochondrial disease and will spend his last days with his family at home.

Jeremy Derosier’s fellow officers have covered his shifts and delivered a special crib.

Even though the Derosiers will endure some heartbreaking days very soon, on Thursday, they just wanted to say thank you.

Bryce Derosier’s parents, Jamie and Jeremy. (WBZ-TV)

Then, the Derosiers walked into their home and into an uncertain future.

“Our house isn’t a home without Bryce, so we needed him home,” said Bryce’s mother Jamie. “All four of us need to be under one roof.”

