METHUEN (CBS) – A man who police say stole a woman’s dog from her car in New Hampshire was arrested after a standoff at a Methuen home Wednesday morning.

Methuen Police arrived at a College Lane home to serve an arrest warrant to Steven O’Neil. He was wanted for a breaking and entering in Seabrook, N.H. that happened Tuesday night.

arrest Man Suspected Of Stealing Womans Dog Arrested After Methuen Standoff

Steven O’Neil is taken into police custody. (Image Credit: Methuen Police)

When Methuen Police arrived, they say O’Neil ran into the attic and hid in an end table. He was arrested about an hour later.

O’Neil was also wanted on warrants for shoplifting, probation violation, drug charges, gun possession, and being a fugitive from justice.

dog Man Suspected Of Stealing Womans Dog Arrested After Methuen Standoff

Lily Martinez and Nikko (WBZ-TV)

Nashua Police previously said O’Neil stole Lily Martinez’s 11-year-old Shih Tzu pug from her car, which she left running with the air conditioning on while she was in Walgreens. Martinez went to a Methuen home after receiving a social media ti.

During a press conference following O’Neil’s arrest, Methuen Police Chief Joseph Solomon said residents are urged not take action into their own hands. But he did credit Martinez with tracking down her stolen dog.

“She’s quite the detective,” Solomon said.

When detectives attempted to arrest O’Neil on Tuesday he was not home. That led them back to the property Wednesday and prompted the standoff.

