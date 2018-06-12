BOSTON (CBS) — Mookie Betts doesn’t just lead the American League in a slew of offensive categories. The Red Sox leadoff man also leads the league in All-Star voting.

Major League Baseball released its first All-Star voting update on Tuesday, and Betts is the leading vote-getter in the AL with 748, 872 votes. Betts has more than 47,000 more votes than Houston second baseman Jose Altuve (701,236) and sits ahead of Los Angeles’ Mike Trout (639,822) and New York’s Aaron Judge (541,983) in the AL outfield.

Betts currently leads the AL in batting average (.354), slugging percentage (.735) and OPS (1.167) to go with his 17 home runs (tied for sixth), 52 runs scored (2nd in the AL) and 37 RBIs.

Boston’s J.D. Martinez is also leading the DH spot in the American League with 513,415 votes. He is currently over 281,000 votes ahead of Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton at the position.

Elsewhere, Mitch Moreland is second behind Chicago’s Jose Abreu (trailing by nearly 26,000 votes) at first base while Andrew Benintendi is currently sixth in AL outfield voting with 208,837 votes. Online fan voting concludes on July 5, with the All-Star game set for July 17 in Washington DC.