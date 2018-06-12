BOSTON (CBS) — For the Patriots, school is out until training camp.

They were supposed to have two final OTAs this week in Foxboro, but satisfied with the work the team has put in over the last few weeks, Bill Belichick canceled those sessions at the conclusion of Tuesday’s practice. Turns out Mr. “No Days Off” is a little lax on that rule this year.

“Part of that, I think, are the great things that happened last week, having everyone here,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft told reporters in Foxboro on Tuesday. “Yesterday they had a team-building activity that was really good. The new, young players we have here, the free agents, I’m excited about this team and I think we’re going to have a lot of fun this year.

Here’s Kraft on the Patriots letting players off early pic.twitter.com/R4NqDqHJLx — Mark Daniels (@MarkDanielsPJ) June 12, 2018

“I understand people in the media have to work things up, but I’ll tell you, me and my family are very excited about the upcoming season,” concluded the owner.

The Patriots had full attendance at last week’s mandatory minicamp, and enjoyed a field trip to Fenway Park for some fun and games on Monday. Who says the Patriots don’t have any fun?

While no official date has been set, Patriots training camp is expected to begin in late July.