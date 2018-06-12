Comments
WELLESLEY (CBS) – The head of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care is resigning,
CEO and Board of Directors President Eric Schultz said in a letter released Tuesday that “I recently exhibited behavior that was inconsistent with my personal core values and the company’s core values and code of conduct.”
“I made mistakes and I’m truly sorry,” Schultz writes.
Harvard Pilgrim is one of Massachusetts’ biggest health insurance companies.
A letter from the board of directors did not elaborate on Schultz’s decision to resign.
Chief Business Growth Officer Michael Carson has been named president of the board.