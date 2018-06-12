  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    03:07 AMCBS Overnight News
    View All Programs
By Ken MacLeod
Filed Under:Blue Hills Regional Technical High School, Ken MacLeod, Military

CANTON (CBS) – As the seniors at Blue Hills Regional Technical High School proudly strutted toward their graduation ceremony Tuesday night, a handful might have had a little extra lift.

“It’s a good thing, we got to be proud of what we’re doing,” said Tom Leva, a graduate and enlisted Marine.

What Tom Leva and six classmates are doing is heading for military service. In fact, they’ve already enlisted, but found out they couldn’t wear their Air Force, Marine, and Navy sashes outside their gowns at the ceremony, unless they’d made the honor roll.

sash School Allows Seniors To Wear Military Sashes During Graduation

Tom Leva wearing Marine sash at Blue Hills Regional Tech graducation (WBZ-TV)

“I just felt like we were being kicked down,” Leva said.

School officials cited policy, arguing that graduation is about academic and vocational achievement at school not outside interests — and that allowing military sashes might open Pandora’s Box.

“I understand where they’re coming from, but I thought it could be a military thing so they could have more leeway to it,” said Leva.

sash2 School Allows Seniors To Wear Military Sashes During Graduation

Blue Hills graduate wears Navy sash (WBZ-TV)

Apparently, school officials found that leeway and reversed course. So on Tuesday night, all the enlisted seniors were permitted to display their sashes on stage as they grabbed that diploma and thought about the next stop.

“It’s a good accomplishment,” Leva said.

For some of these military-bound grads, there isn’t a whole lot of time to celebrate. Tom Leva ships out for Marine boot camp on Monday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s