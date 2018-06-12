  • WBZ TVOn Air

FITCHBURG (CBS) — It was a unique sight — a massive paper airplane hanging from a crane in Fitchburg.

Creators of the paper airplane hope it will become a new Guinness World Record.

The plane was 64-feet long and weighed in at over 1,500 pounds. It was put together by the Revolving Museum of Fitchburg’s Project Soar.

paperairplane 64 Foot Long Paper Airplane In Fitchburg Aims To Break World Record

A paper airplane in Fitchburg aims to break the Guinness World Record. (WBZ-TV)

Designing, constructing, and decorating the plane took over three years and thousands of participants, the museum said. The entire surface of the plane is covered in art.

As a part of the unveiling event, Fitchburg Mayor Stephen DiNatale, Revolving Museum Director Jerry Beck, and School Superintendent Andre Ravenelle all spoke. The Fitchburg Fire Department also released hundreds of small, colorful papers planes made by volunteers.

paperairplane2 64 Foot Long Paper Airplane In Fitchburg Aims To Break World Record

The 64-foot paper airplane is covered in pieces of art. (WBZ-TV)

The Revolving Museum is a non-profit that helps create public art projects, educational programs, and events in the community.

