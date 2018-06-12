FITCHBURG (CBS) — It was a unique sight — a massive paper airplane hanging from a crane in Fitchburg.

Creators of the paper airplane hope it will become a new Guinness World Record.

The plane was 64-feet long and weighed in at over 1,500 pounds. It was put together by the Revolving Museum of Fitchburg’s Project Soar.

Designing, constructing, and decorating the plane took over three years and thousands of participants, the museum said. The entire surface of the plane is covered in art.

As a part of the unveiling event, Fitchburg Mayor Stephen DiNatale, Revolving Museum Director Jerry Beck, and School Superintendent Andre Ravenelle all spoke. The Fitchburg Fire Department also released hundreds of small, colorful papers planes made by volunteers.

The Revolving Museum is a non-profit that helps create public art projects, educational programs, and events in the community.