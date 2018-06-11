Reporter Defends Scoop Of Tom Brady Threatening Retirement Over Rob Gronkowski Trade PotentialAdam Kurkjian is standing by his reporting, and he spoke to both morning shows in Boston on Monday morning to reiterate that what he reported was true.

This Week In Golf: Dustin Johnson Runs Away With FedEx St. Jude ClassicDustin Johnson won the FedEx St. Jude Classic by six strokes, pulling away from runner-up, Andrew Putnam, and the rest of the field.

Mookie Betts Traveling With Red Sox During 10-Game Road TripMookie Betts will travel with the Red Sox during their 10-game road trip. Unfortunately, that doesn't necessarily mean he'll be back in the Boston lineup anytime soon.

Report: Julian Edelman's Positive PED Test Being Analyzed For Unknown SubstanceDoes Julian Edelman actually have a chance to win his appeal of the four-game suspension he's facing for a positive PED test?

Tom Brady Not Expected To Attend Patriots OTAs This WeekThe Patriots are back on the practice field Monday, but Tom Brady is not expected to join them.