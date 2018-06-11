BOSTON (CBS) — The U.S. Army is considering Boston for its new command headquarters.
The Army typically likes its facilities to be away from big cities but officials say they want the new command to be near experts in technology and innovation. The site will focus on what the future of the Army should look like.
The Associated Press reports that 15 cities are currently in the running. The list also includes New York, Philadelphia and Atlanta on the East Coast.
Army officials have already scouted Boston’s Seaport district and other regional sites, according to The Boston Globe.
“There are all sorts of good impacts, direct and indirect economic growth, that could happen should the Army choose to locate this here,” John Barros, the city’s economic development chief, told The Globe.
The Army is expected to announce its decision by the end of the month.
I’m all for more jobs and economic development…but why are we investing so much in an area that could be underwater in less than 100 years?