BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are back on the practice field Monday, but Tom Brady is not expected to join them.

After attending last week’s mandatory minicamp, the QB is expected to sit out this week’s four OTA sessions at Gillette Stadium. Brady also skipped out the first seven weeks of New England’s offseason program this summer. When chatting with reporters last Thursday, Brady cited “personal reasons” for missing previous sessions and would not commit to showing up this week.

“Just enjoying my time with my family, bringing my kids to school, supporting my family the best I can,” Brady told the MMQB’s Albert Breer. “They’ve been supporting me. It goes both ways. I wish I could be in five different places at one time, but that’s not life. I’ve enjoyed it. I’m never going to look back and regret spending time with my wife and my kids, and being a part of their life.

“I mean, I’m trying to get to ready to play, doing whatever I can do to get ready to play,” Brady continued. “I love this team, I love this organization, and I try to be a good example.”

The Patriots will hold OTA sessions this week on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday in Foxboro.

While it’s disappointing that Brady won’t be with his teammates this week, especially given the uncertainty with the wide receiving corps with Julian Edelman’s pending suspension, this is just how Brady is doing things this offseason. He is expected to be back at Gillette for the start at training camp in late July.

