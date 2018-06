TEWKSBURY (CBS) – A family escaped, but their dog died in a house fire in Tewksbury.

Flames broke out in the home on Herbert Street just after 11 p.m. Sunday.

The fire chief said the homeowners heard a loud bang just before they got out of their house, but their dog did not survive.

The heat from the flames melted the siding off a large part of the home.

Investigators believe the fire started in the basement, but the cause is still not known.