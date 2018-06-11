  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Northeastern University students say someone drilled peepholes in their apartment and when they notified the property owner, they were evicted.

The 20-year-old student, along with her three roommates say they feel unsafe in their own home after finding at least two holes drilled into their bedroom walls. Boston Police are looking into whether these young women are victims of a peeping Tom.

“I was able to see that there was a light on the other side,” said Bridget Moran.

Bridget says she feels violated after finding the holes drilled throughout her Queensbury Street unit.

peeping College Students Evicted From Apartment After Finding Peepholes

Peephole in Boston student’s apartment (WBZ-TV)

Video of one hole before it was patched up shows a view leading straight into Bridget’s room, even with the closet doors shut. She doesn’t want her face shown, fearing a peeping Tom has been watching.

“That’s a place where me and my friends are talking, I’m sleeping, I’m changing,” she said. “That’s just not right that someone can look in.”

She filed a police report and contacted the company that owns the building, Alpha Management.

“They didn’t seem like it was a big deal,” Bridget said.

peep3 College Students Evicted From Apartment After Finding Peepholes

Peephole found in Boston apartment (WBZ-TV)

Bridget, along with her three college roommates were slapped with an eviction notice after her mother filed a formal complaint withholding rent pending the police investigation.

“My concern is for every other young woman here in the city of Boston living in one of these units,” said Bridget’s mother Susan Moran.

These women say they’re not looking for money. They just want to feel safe in their own home.

“If there’s something like this – you need to speak up because this is not OK,” Bridget said.

WBZ reached out to Alpha Management for comment but they have yet to get back to us. Bridget and her three roommates have found a new place to live and plan to move out in the next few weeks.

