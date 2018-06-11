MANSFIELD (CBS) – On Mansfield’s South Common is an array of American flags called the ‘Field of Honor.’ Some of the flags honor individuals who served, others honor a branch of the service, or police and fire personnel.

On Saturday night, someone stole five of the flags, including the police, fire and POW/MIA flags.

“The town and the community takes a lot of pride in it, so when something like that happens, it hits a lot of different areas of the community all at once,” said Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon. “It’s upsetting.”

Police say they have some good leads, but it’s still upsetting to many residents.

“I just think it’s disrespectful and goes against what they’re trying to do here, which is honor the people that served in the war,” Mansfield resident Sharon Gibbons said.

The very basic question of why someone would steal the flags, remains unsolved.

“Why would someone steal five flags, and why not respect why those flags are here and what they represent,” resident Meaghan Orrall said.