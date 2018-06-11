  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Bill Shields
Filed Under:Local TV, Mansfield, stolen flags

MANSFIELD (CBS) – On Mansfield’s South Common is an array of American flags called the ‘Field of Honor.’ Some of the flags honor individuals who served, others honor a branch of the service, or police and fire personnel.

mansfieldflag1 Memorial Flags Stolen From Mansfields Field Of Honor

Flags on Mansfield’s South Common. (WBZ-TV)

On Saturday night, someone stole five of the flags, including the police, fire and POW/MIA flags.

“The town and the community takes a lot of pride in it, so when something like that happens, it hits a lot of different areas of the community all at once,” said Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon. “It’s upsetting.”

mansfieldflag2 Memorial Flags Stolen From Mansfields Field Of Honor

Mansfield Police Chief Ron Sellon. (WBZ-TV)

Police say they have some good leads, but it’s still upsetting to many residents.

“I just think it’s disrespectful and goes against what they’re trying to do here, which is honor the people that served in the war,” Mansfield resident Sharon Gibbons said.

Flags on Mansfield’s South Common. (WBZ-TV)

The very basic question of why someone would steal the flags, remains unsolved.

“Why would someone steal five flags, and why not respect why those flags are here and what they represent,” resident Meaghan Orrall said.

