BRAINTREE (CBS) – A suspected drunk driver slammed into a Massachusetts State Police cruiser that was on the side of the road while a trooper was assisting with a crash nearby.

The Braintree Fire Department shared a photo of the damaged cruiser. State Police said the crash happened on Interstate 93 South early Saturday morning.

Crews were dealing with a crash near Exit 5. The cruiser was parked to block the right lane when it was hit by a 2002 Honda Accord driven by Irvin Capers, 39, of Dorchester.

Fortunately, the trooper was not injured in the crash.

Capers was charged with operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to move over for an emergency vehicle, marked lanes violation, and furnishing false identifying information to police.

