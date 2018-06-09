BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Gronkowski – the horse, and the football player – is looking for glory on Saturday.

The horse named after star Patriots tight end is among the hopefuls at the Belmont Stakes, which is scheduled for Saturday. The human version purchased a partial stake in Gronkowski the horse.

When the horse takes to the track at Belmont Park in the third leg of the triple crown, Gronkowski is scheduled to be in attendance.

Justify will head into the race hoping to become the 13th horse to sweep the Triple Crown, having already won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness.

The forecast calls for a slight chance of late-day rain with a high near 80 at the scheduled post of 6:46 p.m. ET. A crowd capped at 90,000 is expected for a chance to witness history.

Gronkowski will be the most rested entry in the Belmont field, having last run on March 30 in England. The colt brings a four-race winning streak into his U.S. debut.

Justify and Bravazo will be the only horses to run in the Derby, Preakness and Belmont. Bravazo finished sixth in the Derby and closed with a rush to take second in the Preakness.

Four of Justify’s rivals have been resting since the Kentucky Derby a month ago: Free Drop Billy (16th), Hofburg (seventh), Noble Indy (17th) and Vino Rosso (ninth). Coming off a three-week break is Blended Citizen.

