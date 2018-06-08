WESTFORD (CBS) – A man driving on Route 495 in the middle of the night was struck and killed by a wrong-way driver in Westford.

State Police said a woman driving a Nissan Rogue was travelling north on 495 south just after 2 a.m. when she crashed head-on into a Honda Civic near exit 32.

The Honda driver, a 35-year-old man from Worcester, died at the scene.

The Nissan driver, a 45-year-old woman from Westford, was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, then flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she’s being treated for serious injuries.

Police have not released the name of either driver. They said it’s still not clear yet why the woman was driving in the wrong direction.

The southbound side of 495 was shut down for more than two hours for the cleanup and investigation.