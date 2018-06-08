Filed Under:Local TV, Westford, Wrong Way Driver

WESTFORD (CBS) – A man driving on Route 495 in the middle of the night was struck and killed by a wrong-way driver in Westford.

State Police said a woman driving a Nissan Rogue was travelling north on 495 south just after 2 a.m. when she crashed head-on into a Honda Civic near exit 32.

sedan Driver Killed In Wrong Way Crash On I 495 In Westford

The driver of this car was killed. (WBZ-TV)

The Honda driver, a 35-year-old man from Worcester, died at the scene.

The Nissan driver, a 45-year-old woman from Westford, was rushed to Lowell General Hospital, then flown by medical helicopter to Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston, where she’s being treated for serious injuries.

suv Driver Killed In Wrong Way Crash On I 495 In Westford

Police said the driver of this SUV was going the wrong way before the crash. (WBZ-TV)

Police have not released the name of either driver. They said it’s still not clear yet why the woman was driving in the wrong direction.

The southbound side of 495 was shut down for more than two hours for the cleanup and investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s