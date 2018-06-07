BOSTON (CBS) — Tom Brady skipped the entire voluntary portion of the Patriots’ offseason workouts before showing up to Foxboro this week for the mandatory minicamp. As for whether or not the quarterback plans on attending the voluntary portions of the program that remain on the schedule? Brady isn’t saying.

“We’re not even through today yet,” Brady said when asked if he plans on being in attendance for the four remaining dates on the OTA schedule in June. “We’ve had a good three days, we’re working on the things we need to work on. That’s what we need to focus on.”

The Patriots are scheduled to have four OTA sessions next week — every day except Wednesday — to wrap up the offseason workouts.

In the past, Brady has stressed the importance of the voluntary portion of the offseason, stating that the work done in the spring lays the foundation for what the team eventually can become. On Thursday, Brady was asked why he opted out of the sessions this year.

“Just some personal reasons for me that … You know, but I’m here now, focused on what I need to do, as I always am,” Brady said. “I’m looking forward to this year.”

With reports dominating the offseason regarding a potentially souring relationship between him and head coach Bill Belichick, Brady was asked if his relationship with the coach is in a good place.

“It’s great,” Brady quickly replied. “We’ve always had a great relationship. I’ve been here for a long time, and I love this team, I love this organization, I love playing quarterback for them. I loved it last year, and I’m having a lot of fun now. That’s obviously what’s most important to me.”

Some have also wondered aloud whether Brady’s absence was tied to a contract. That was not a topic which Brady wanted to discuss on Thursday.

“I’ve never talked about my contract. I’ve never brought up money, I think for a lot of reasons that I’ve said over the years,” said Brady. “Those things are very personal.”

Brady offered a firm “no” when asked if he contemplated retirement at all this offseason. And as for whether he believes his absence from OTAs might negatively impact the team this year?

“I hope not,” Brady said. “Every year has different challenges. There’s some years … this team has very high expectations. We’re trying to win every game. You know, it’s … that’s what our goals are. I think those things we have a lot of time to work on, literally. Figuratively, there’s a long way to go.”