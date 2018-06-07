BOSTON (CBS) – Does your child reach for the salt shaker when they sit down to dinner? A new study finds that web-based education can help kids make better choices when it comes to salt.

When kids eat salty foods, they’re more likely to crave salty foods as adults, and excessive salt is associated with high blood pressure and heart disease.

In this recent study, researchers in Australia looked at about 100 children ages 7 to 10.

They found that the kids who looked at fun, online educational materials that encouraged them to stop using the salt shaker and to choose low-salt foods over salty foods cut their salt intake by about a quarter.

This suggests that kids can be taught healthier behaviors when it comes to added salt.