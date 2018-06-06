ROCHESTER, New Hampshire (CBS) — Police in New Hampshire are investigating the death of a woman in Rochester overnight.

The woman died after being shot on South Main Street just after midnight on Wednesday, said New Hampshire District Attorney Gordon McDonald. It appears that two groups of people were involved.

Three adults, including the woman, were at the scene when police arrived. The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she later died. No one else was injured.

The D.A. has not released her identity or the circumstances of the shooting. An official autopsy is scheduled for late Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 603-330-7140.