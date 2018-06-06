HINGHAM (CBS) – A man is in custody after a long police search in a Hingham park overnight.

Officers were called to Bare Cove Park around 10 p.m. Tuesday after getting a report that the man assaulted another man with a handgun. Investigators say the men knew each other.

Heavily armed police brought in K9’s, a drone and loudspeakers to search for the man in the 469-acre wildlife sanctuary. Homes in the area were alerted to the search with an automated phone call.

It took about four hours before officers found the man in a tent in the park.

“Fortunately with teamwork this was able to be resolved without injury to the suspect, no injury to the victim, no injury to the officers,” Hingham Police Sgt. Steven Dearth told reporters Wednesday. He could not say if the handgun had been found.

The man’s name has not been made public. He was interviewed and booked at the Hingham Police station. He’s expected to be arraigned Wednesday in Hingham District Court. No other information is available at this point in the investigation.