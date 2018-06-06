BOSTON (CBS) — Police are asking to public to come forward with any information after a man was killed in Dorchester late Tuesday night.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was found shot to death inside a car on Claybourne Street around 11 p.m., police said. The car he was in appeared to have crashed into another car.

Witnesses told police they saw two people running from the scene.

“Clearly, this isn’t a random attack, clearly targeted inside the vehicle,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Evans. “I’m not really sure if he was a driver or the passenger at this time, based on the position of the body, so that’s something we’ve got to figure out right now.”

According to Evans, this is the 24th homicide in 2018. The number of homicides this year is down 15 from this point last year.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470.