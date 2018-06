BOSTON (CBS) – When you gotta go, you gotta go. And the city is making it a little easier for people to find a nearby bathroom in Boston.

The city launched an interactive map with a list of public restrooms by neighborhood. The map gives details like when the facility is open, and whether there is a family bathroom or a handicapped accessible stall.

Many of the available bathrooms are at fire and police stations, which are in fact open to the public.

Take a look at the map here.