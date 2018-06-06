Comments
BOSTON (CBS) — Police say an elderly man has died after he was hit by a car while crossing Commonwealth Avenue in Allston around 1 p.m. Wednesday.
The car did not stop at the scene, according to Boston Police, but was located about a mile away shortly after the crash.
Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said at the scene that the driver is being questioned by homicide detectives.
The 80-year-old man was walking in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.
He was transported from the scene to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No further information is available at this time.