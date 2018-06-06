BOSTON (CBS) — Police say an elderly man has died after he was hit by a car while crossing Commonwealth Avenue in Allston around 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The car did not stop at the scene, according to Boston Police, but was located about a mile away shortly after the crash.

Boston Police on the scene of a hit and run accident on the 1300 block of Commonwealth Ave. Police say the call came in around 1PM. Witnesses tell me the victim was a man who sustained serious injuries. @wbz pic.twitter.com/0BF7JPgHMi — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) June 6, 2018

Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said at the scene that the driver is being questioned by homicide detectives.

The 80-year-old man was walking in a crosswalk at the time of the crash.

#BPDTrafficAdvisory: The Boston Police Dept. is investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash in the area of 1316 Commonwealth Ave. Comm Ave will be closed until further notice to motor vehicle traffic from Harvard Ave to Allston St. Please avoid the area and seek alternate routes. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) June 6, 2018

He was transported from the scene to St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No further information is available at this time.