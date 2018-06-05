BOSTON (CBS) – We’re living in interesting times in the relationship between the sexes. The #MeToo movement has cast a spotlight on predatory behavior by prominent men, and emboldened women to come forward to protest treatment that was almost always kept secret before. But still, some men don’t quite seem to get that things have changed.

On Sunday, Phillipine President Rodrigo Duterte called a random married woman on stage at an event and forced a kiss on her, apparently against her will. Awkward, to say the least.

And they’re not the only country with a president who likes to take similar liberties.

“I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. just kiss, I don’t even wait,” said President Trump in the now-infamous Access Hollywood tape.

Now you can add another name to the growing list of powerful but clueless guys on the make – former President Bill Clinton.

His ill-advised White House affair with an intern 27 years younger than him is an iconic moment of poor judgments, and led to his unsuccessful impeachment.

And when Clinton was asked about the #MeToo movement during an interview Monday on his book tour, he first said it was long overdue, then bristled when asked if he ever apologized personally to Lewinsky, and said this to NBC News:

“I dealt with it 20 years ago, plus and the American people, two-thirds of them stayed with me,” Clinton said.

Actually, while the public liked the job Clinton was doing and wanted him to stay on, two-thirds of them disapproved of his personal conduct.

And recent polling shows his stature continues to decline, a trend that will likely continue unless he’s ready to truly own his exploitative behavior.

