BOSTON (AP) — A justice on Massachusetts’ highest court has denied a bid to block the release of a 70-year-old convicted child rapist.

The decision came Monday from Justice Scott Kafker in the case of Wayne Chapman, who’s set to be freed after two examiners concluded he was “no longer sexually dangerous.”

Chapman was convicted of child rape in 1977. His prison sentence ended in 2004, but he’s been civilly committed since then because he was found to be sexually dangerous.

Wayne Chapman. (Photo credit: Mass Sex Offender Registry)

Wayne Chapman. (Photo credit: Mass Sex Offender Registry)

Court records say Chapman lured young boys into the woods by pretending he was searching for his missing dog and then sexually assaulted them.

Kafker said Chapman’s victims are “understandably upset and frightened” about his potential release but said the proper requirements under the law governing Chapman’s release were followed.

Comments
  1. Jordan Lewis Ring says:
    June 4, 2018 at 4:10 pm

    HE SERVED THE TIME….LIBERTY IS A FUNDAMENTAL RIGHT…..TO PUNISH A CRIME NOT COMMITTED IS BEYOND THE CONCEPT OF OUR CONSTITUTION…..NWS MURPHY’S BLIND SPOT TO WHAT OUR DEMOCRACY IS……TRAGIC….BUT THE RIGHT DECISION OF OUR COURT!

