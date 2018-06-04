  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Sharon, Sharon police

SHARON (AP) — A Massachusetts man charged with vandalizing the boundaries of a symbolic Jewish household known as an eruv is heading to court.

Police say 28-year-old Yerachmiel Taube, of Sharon, is scheduled to be arraigned Monday on charges including malicious destruction of property and destruction to a religious organization.

Taube was arrested Saturday in connection with the vandalism in Sharon that has been going on for several weeks.

yerachmieltaube Sharon Man Charged With Vandalizing Jewish Landmark

Yerachmiel Taube. (Image Credit: Sharon Police)

The eruv is a series of poles and string that mark the boundaries of the Orthodox Jewish community’s “household” in which they can carry certain items on the Sabbath.

Taube was held in custody over the weekend. It was not clear if he has a lawyer.

sharon Sharon Man Charged With Vandalizing Jewish Landmark

A Jewish landmark in Sharon was vandalized. (Image Credit: Sharon Police)

The Sharon eruv has been in the community since 1990 and is maintained by 40 volunteers.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s