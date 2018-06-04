BOSTON (CBS) – A young Gardner girl is searching for a beloved teddy bear she lost at T.F. Green Airport, a keepsake with an extra special meaning.

Six-year-old Paisley was traveling with family members from Pennsylvania to Rhode Island. She was carrying a bear that has a recording of her father’s voice to bring her comfort while he serves overseas.

Chad Garlisi, a member of the Army National Guard, is currently in Kosovo on his third deployment. He made the recording included in the bear while previously serving in Afghanistan.

Paisley’s mother believes the bear was lost when it was placed on the rental car desk near baggage claim.

Now, the family is hoping someone will track down the bear and get it back to Paisley.