BOSTON (CBS) – Three animals up for adoption from Forever Paws in Fall River were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Hansel is a 7-month-old Maltese poodle mix who was abandoned in a public park.

Hansel was found with Gretel, who is also up for adoption. Gretel is a similar breed, though the two dogs don’t necessarily need to be adopted together.

Also up for adoption are a pair of ferrets. Hugo and Penelope are four years old.

Both of the ferrets are ideal for someone looking for their first pet. All Hugo and Penelope need is handling from their new owner, and plenty of exercise. They’ll be adopted as a pair.

For more information visit the Forever Paws website.