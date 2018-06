HOLDEN (CBS) – A Holden murder victim has been identified as a 22-year-old Worcester man.

Lennyn Valerio’s body was found by a passerby on Reservoir Street around 12:15 a.m. on Saturday. Valerio was in the southbound travel lane of the road.

He was taken to UMass Medical Center but pronounced dead a short time later.

The cause of Valerio’s death has not yet been released.