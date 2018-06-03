  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMWBZ This Morning
    09:00 AMCBS News Sunday Morning
    10:30 AMFace the Nation
    11:30 AMNew England Living
    12:00 PMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Marshfield High School, military reunion

MARSHFIELD (CBS) – A Marshfield High School student got his diploma, then was in for the surprise of his life during his graduation on Saturday.

Tyler Solomon crossed the stage after receiving his diploma. That was when he saw his father, Army Sgt. David Solomon waiting for him on the other side.

Sgt. Solomon was overseas on a year-long deployment. But he made the trip home for his son’s big day.

No one in the Solomon family had any idea Solomon would be in attendance until he stepped onto the football field during the ceremony.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s