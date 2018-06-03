Comments
MARSHFIELD (CBS) – A Marshfield High School student got his diploma, then was in for the surprise of his life during his graduation on Saturday.
Tyler Solomon crossed the stage after receiving his diploma. That was when he saw his father, Army Sgt. David Solomon waiting for him on the other side.
Sgt. Solomon was overseas on a year-long deployment. But he made the trip home for his son’s big day.
No one in the Solomon family had any idea Solomon would be in attendance until he stepped onto the football field during the ceremony.