MARSHFIELD (CBS) – A Marshfield High School student got his diploma, then was in for the surprise of his life during his graduation on Saturday.

Tyler Solomon crossed the stage after receiving his diploma. That was when he saw his father, Army Sgt. David Solomon waiting for him on the other side.

Marshfield High School graduate Tyler Solomon is stunned as he receives his diploma and is reunited with his father, who made a surprise return trip from a year-long deployment overseas. The entire Solomon family had no idea he would be there until he appeared on the field. pic.twitter.com/iiETnxutl0 — Marshfield Student Broadcasting (@MSBtv) June 2, 2018

Sgt. Solomon was overseas on a year-long deployment. But he made the trip home for his son’s big day.

No one in the Solomon family had any idea Solomon would be in attendance until he stepped onto the football field during the ceremony.