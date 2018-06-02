  • WBZ TV

HYANNIS (CBS) – A young boy suffered burns after falling into a campfire at a Hyannis resort.

It happened Friday night at the Cape Codder Resort. The 7-year-old boy suffered second and third degree burns to both arms.

hyannis1 Boy Hospitalized After Falling Into Campfire At Hyannis Resort

Police investigate after a child fell onto a camp fire in Hyannis. (Image Credit: Hyannis News)

Hyannis firefighters say the accident happened on the beach dunes where there is a campfire for children to roast marshmallows. It is not known if that is what the child was doing when they fell into the fire.

The child was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital by ambulance. MedFlight was requested but could not fly due to weather.

