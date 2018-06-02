HYANNIS (CBS) – A young boy suffered burns after falling into a campfire at a Hyannis resort.

It happened Friday night at the Cape Codder Resort. The 7-year-old boy suffered second and third degree burns to both arms.

Hyannis firefighters say the accident happened on the beach dunes where there is a campfire for children to roast marshmallows. It is not known if that is what the child was doing when they fell into the fire.

The child was transported to Boston Children’s Hospital by ambulance. MedFlight was requested but could not fly due to weather.