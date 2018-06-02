  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Police are looking for leads after a 29-year-old man was found shot to death in East Boston Friday night.

Gunshots rang out just before midnight at the Shore Plaza East apartments in East Boston. Detectives spent the day Saturday canvassing the neighborhood, looking for clues, and they believe the victim was targeted.

east boston shooting Police Ask For Publics Help In Solving Deadly East Boston Shooting

The East Boston shooting scene (WBZ-TV)

“We need the public’s help here,” Boston Police Commissioner William Evans said.

The victim was found near the water. One woman who says she’s lived there for 40 years said she was afraid the gunfire would strike her or her family.

east boston woman Police Ask For Publics Help In Solving Deadly East Boston Shooting

An East Boston woman who said she worried about being hit in a deadly shooting (WBZ-TV)

“Whoever it was got shot below my balcony,” she said. “I was afraid a bullet would go through my window and hit me. . . it was that close.”

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

