NORTH ANDOVER (CBS) – A 21-year-old man is missing after he went into Lake Cochichewick Thursday evening.

Police suspended the search just before 10 p.m.

“Time is of the essence at this point,” said North Andover Police Chief Charles Gray. “We are shifting to a recovery at this time.”

With a lack of daylight — the chief was forced to suspend the search after a dive team was called in earlier. Gray says the 21-year-old man was with four other people on a boat before he went missing.

“The male exited the boat with another male,” Gray said. “The raft may have gotten away and now we are trying to find him.”

It’s unclear why the two men got off the boat in the first place. For several hours — family and friends were forced to wait. One friend told WBZ off camera he is in shock. With cold water temperatures, police are fearing the worst.

“We are trying to get as many people here as we can to get this moving and bring some closure for the family,” Gray said.

The name of the missing man is not being released. The search will resume Friday.