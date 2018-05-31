By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — P.K. Subban is having himself a fantastic Boston vacation.

The 29-year-old defenseman spent his Memorial Day weekend in Boston, and he’s been sharing the experiences on his Instagram and Twitter pages. And on Thursday morning, he shared a video that would have thrown the hockey world for a loop if it had existed a couple of years ago.

The video shows Subban getting awfully friendly with Bruins defenseman and captain Zdeno Chara, as the two are both enrolled in a class at Harvard.

Considering that among Bruins fans, Subban was arguably the most hated member of the Canadiens for six seasons, it’s a bit alarming to see such friendliness. But the June 2016 trade that sent Subban to Nashville seems to have extinguished any sour feelings that might have built up during all those years of playing against each other as bitter rivals.

On Wednesday, Subban shared a selfie from his class, which apparently has lax rules on cell phone usage.

Pay attention to your teacher, man. These darn millenials and their cell phones.

Previously, Subban shared some pics from his trip to Fenway Park to take in a Red Sox-Blue Jays game (he’s a Toronto native).

Green Monster kidddd!!!!!! A post shared by P.K. Subban (@subbanator) on May 28, 2018 at 2:36pm PDT

He also shared a video of him congratulating LeBron James after the Cavaliers beat the Celtics in Game 7 of the conference finals on Sunday, as well as a picture taken with comedian/actress Amy Schumer while at the game.

And he also shared some pictures and videos from his time spent in Dorchester over Memorial Day weekend, even throwing out a shoutout to Mark Wahlberg. Because why not?

Clearly, Subban is having a good time during his trip to the Boston area. That’s something that might have seemed impossible as recently as two years ago, but, well, sometimes situations change.

How nice. I mean, it would have been way more entertaining if Chara and Subban had an all-out fist fight in the middle of their fancy Harvard class. That would have made for some great video. But this? Eh, this nice, too.

You can email Michael Hurley or find him on Twitter @michaelFhurley.