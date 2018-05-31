BOSTON (CBS) — A local eighth grader has already received an offer from one of college football’s most prestigious programs.

Acton’s Tyler Martin is only 15 but already stands at 6-foot-3 and 227 pounds. A talented linebacker and tight end at Buckingham Browne & Nichols, Martin has already received an offer from Michigan.

Extremely excited and honored to receive an offer from The University of Michigan! Huge thanks to @FBCoachDBrown @CoachJim4UM @Coach_Willey_FB #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/TPi0b6WIkx — Tyler Martin (@tylermartin5bbn) May 24, 2018

Jim Harbaugh must be pretty impressed with what he’s seen (or heard) about Martin. According to the Boston Globe, it was former Boston College defensive coordinator and Massachusetts native Don Brown who first reached out to the Martin family.

It’s quite the honor for the eighth-grader, but he cannot formally accept it until National Signing Day during his senior year. So he has a few years to mull the decision.

Martin is also a member of BB&N’s varsity baseball team.