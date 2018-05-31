BOSTON (CBS) – Police are investigating after an officer was involved in a shooting in Hyde Park Thursday night. Officers were on patrol when they came upon a shooting. They say a man involved in the incident then turned his gun on them.

“They being in fear of their lives discharged their firearm resulting in the suspect receiving non-life threatening injuries,” Boston Police Superintendent-In-Chief William Gross said.

The shooting happened on Westminster Street. Police say two officers were on routine patrol in their cruiser around 7:30 p.m. when they saw the suspect, who is known to police, shooting at an unknown victim before spotting the officers.

“The suspect turned and pointed the firearm directly at the officers,” Gross said.

Police say it’s unclear if one or both of the officers shot their weapons at the suspect.

“We want to report that accurately, so at this time we know the officers did discharge, we don’t know which one or both,” Gross said.

The two officers were also taken to area hospitals for evaluations.