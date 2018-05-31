AUBURN (CBS) – Police tranquilized and relocated a black bear that was seen close to two schools in Auburn Thursday morning.

The Auburn Police Department reported multiple sightings of the bear near the Bryn Mawr School and Swanson Road Intermediate School. They advised the schools to keep children inside for recess.

A few hours later, Environmental Police were able to find and tranquilize the bear. A photo police posted to Twitter showed the young male bear on a bed of ice to be cooled before relocation.

The young male bear that was sighted all over #Auburn today was tranquilized and is being COOLED prior to transport and relocation. pic.twitter.com/zGO5r64pgb — Auburn Police (@AuburnMAPolice) May 31, 2018

Police are reminding residents to bring in their bird feeders to avoid attracting more bears.