MELROSE (CBS) – A driver said he passed out after having blood drawn, causing him to crash into a Melrose home on Wednesday morning.

A car slammed into a home in Melrose, causing significant damage. (WBZ-TV)

The crash happened on East Emerson Street around 11:15 a.m.

No one was injured. The driver declined treatment at the scene.

An East Emerson Street home was damaged by a car. (WBZ-TV)

The driver told WBZ-TV’s Beth Germano he had just had blood drawn at a medical center across the street. He passed out behind the wheel a short time later.

The car appears to have traveled up a small sets of concrete stairs, along a path, up the porch stairs and through the side of the home.

