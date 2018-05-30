DORCHESTER (CBS) — A math teacher at the Codman Academy Charter Public School in Dorchester has been accused of trying to rape a teenager.

Alfred Johnson was arrested and charged with two counts of indecent assault and battery and two counts of assault with intent to rape a child.

Police said Johnson met a 15-year-old boy at the Southern Baptist Church last December and befriended him.

At one point, the boy detailed to police that Johnson took him to the Academy and showed him pornography on his laptop.

Johnson had also tried, at least once, to force the boy to perform a sex act.

Court documents stated, when Johnson had taken the boy to the Franklin Field Golf Course parking lot, he “grabbed the victim by the back of his neck and forced his head down onto his groin.” Johnson then hit the boy in the chest when he refused.

Codman Academy has placed Johnson on leave.

The head of the academy said, “This is a confidential personnel matter. I can’t comment any further. I’m confident that the issue will be handled by the police. We are cooperating with the investigation.”

Brianna Sumler, who lives close to the school said, “Do the proper investigation so there is nobody wrongly accused or there is not enough being done.”

Johnson’s bail was set at $10,000 and he was ordered to surrender his passport, stay away from the victim and have no unsupervised contact with minors.