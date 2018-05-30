By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — For the first time in three years, the Boston Celtics don’t have a pick at the top of the NBA Draft.

But with Danny Ainge at the helm, that could easily change ahead of June 21. And according to the Sporting News’ Sean Deveney, Ainge has his sights set on Texas big man Mo Bamba, who is projected to go within the first six selections:

Sources told Sporting News that Boston has expressed interest in Bamba, including interviewing him at the Chicago pre-draft combine two weeks ago. Bamba measured in with a record wingspan of 7-10 in Chicago, reinforcing his status as the most ready-made rim protector in the draft. Of course, the challenge is securing a pick that will be high enough to land Bamba. He could go as high as No. 3 to the Hawks, and there has also been talk that the Magic — picking sixth — are high on Bamba and won’t let him drop past their slot.

Bamba is a giant who averaged 3.7 blocks and 10.5 rebounds per game for the Longhorns in his only season at Texas. He also put in 12.9 points per game on 54 percent shooting.

Boston currently owns the No. 27 pick in this year’s draft, but have several future assets that they could throw in to get a deal done with teams picking in the Top 5. The Memphis Grizzlies and Dallas Mavericks, picking No. 4 and No. 5, respectively, have said they’re willing to deal away their pick come draft time, and would probably be open to adding next year’s Kings pick (No. 1 overall protected) or next year’s Memphis pick (top-8 protected) to their rebuilding process.

But it would take more than just picks for Boston to move up, according to Deveney, who believes the Celtics would also have to part with promising guard Jaylen Brown and/or Terry Rozier. With both the Grizzlies and Mavericks set at point guard, he believes they’d both prefer Brown in any deal.

It’s a steep price to pay, especially if it costs Boston Jaylen Brown. But if Ainge wants to add a young and talented rim protector to the mix, don’t be surprised if he cashes in on some of his current assets to move up and snag Bamba.