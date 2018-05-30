Filed Under:birth control, health, Local TV, Recall

MADISON, N.J. (CBS) – Some birth control pills are being recalled over a packaging error.

The recall affects physician sample packs of Taytulla made by Allergan. Four placebo capsules were placed out of order, which the FDA says “may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy.”

taytulla 2 Birth Control Pills Recalled; Unintended Pregnancy Possible

The incorrectly packaged pills (Image credit: FDA)

The recalled packs are marked with lot number 5620706 and carry a May 2019 expiration date. Anyone who has the recalled pills is encouraged to call their doctor.

Anyone with questions for Allergan can call 800-678-1605.

Click for more information on the recall.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s