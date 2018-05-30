MADISON, N.J. (CBS) – Some birth control pills are being recalled over a packaging error.

The recall affects physician sample packs of Taytulla made by Allergan. Four placebo capsules were placed out of order, which the FDA says “may place the user at risk for contraceptive failure and unintended pregnancy.”

The recalled packs are marked with lot number 5620706 and carry a May 2019 expiration date. Anyone who has the recalled pills is encouraged to call their doctor.

Anyone with questions for Allergan can call 800-678-1605.

