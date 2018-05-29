SOUTHAMPTON (CBS) — A Memorial Day ceremony in Southampton was almost called off when a bear was spotted walking toward the crowd gathered in a cemetery.

The bear was less than 30 yards away from where the ceremony was being held Monday morning, according to Police Chief Michael Goyette.

Goyette and another officer went into action, walking toward the animal while yelling and clapping their hands to scare it off. They continued to do so until the bear had retreated into the woods.

“If cubs were involved the bear would have had a reason to be aggressive and we may have had to clear the cemetery for everyone’s safety,” Goyette told WBZ-TV. “However the bear was not aggressive toward anyone and no cubs were involved and all ended well.”

While bear sightings are common, the police chief said it was alarming that the bear did not seem phased by the nearby crowd.