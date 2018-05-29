  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Joel Monegro, Lawrence, Local TV, Yesinia Torres

LAWRENCE (CBS) – A Lawrence man has been arrested for the murder of his wife.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Joel Monegro stabbed his wife, 28-year-old Yesinia Torres, to death in a home on Doyle Street Monday afternoon.

Lawrence Police were called to the house around 5 p.m. and found the couple suffering from stab wounds. Torres and Monegro were rushed to Lawrence Hospital and then airlifted to hospitals in Boston.

The scene of a deadly stabbing in Lawrence Monday. (WBZ-TV)

Torres died in surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Monegro is recovering at Tufts Medical Center.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

A neighbor told WBZ-TV the couple has three children.

