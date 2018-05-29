LAWRENCE (CBS) – A Lawrence man has been arrested for the murder of his wife.

The Essex District Attorney’s Office says 32-year-old Joel Monegro stabbed his wife, 28-year-old Yesinia Torres, to death in a home on Doyle Street Monday afternoon.

Lawrence Police were called to the house around 5 p.m. and found the couple suffering from stab wounds. Torres and Monegro were rushed to Lawrence Hospital and then airlifted to hospitals in Boston.

Torres died in surgery at Brigham and Women’s Hospital. Monegro is recovering at Tufts Medical Center.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.

Neighbors in Lawrence tell me days before the murder Monegro told one neighbor to “watch his kids when they played on the street because things were not working out with his wife and he was moving” … neighbors can’t believe it ended like this @wbz — Lisa Gresci (@Lisa_Gresci) May 29, 2018

A neighbor told WBZ-TV the couple has three children.