HYDE PARK (CBS) – A woman found a grisly sight on her car in Hyde Park Tuesday morning.

She told police she was walking her dog on Garfield Avenue when she saw a severed goat head on the hood and a photo of herself under a windshield wiper.

Animal control took the head and officers searched the area for more evidence. They’re also looking for surveillance video in the neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police.