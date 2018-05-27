WORCESTER, Mass. (CBS/AP) — A teen has been killed in what is Worcester’s first homicide of 2018 after a full year of no firearm fatalities.

Worcester police say a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound on Holland Road around 11:20 p.m. Saturday. He was transported to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

Four other teenage boys were with the victim when the shooting occurred. They were all interviewed by police.

Preliminary investigations reveal that the boys were walking by a house and then gunshots rang out. A man was then seen getting into his car and driving away.

Police have not released a description of that man or the car he was driving.

Last year, there were 25 people shot in Worcester. None of them died. The newspaper reports that police said 2017 was the first year in more than 25 years Worcester didn’t see a homicide by firearm.

