BOSTON (CBS) — Two men are vying for the support to appear on the ballot as the Democratic candidate for governor this September. One of them, Jay Gonzalez, joined Jon Keller on Sunday.

Gonzalez was the Secretary of Administration and Finance under Governor Deval Patrick.

“I think the primary should be earlier, it would be better for the Democratic party if it were and the general election were a longer period of time,” said Gonzalez, who has been campaigning for 16 months.

“The convention next week is going to be very exciting. I’m very confident we’re going to have a lot of momentum coming up, coming out of that and a lot of Democrats in agreement that we need a Governor that’s going to actually provide leadership in this state.”

Bob Massie, Gonzalez’s Democratic opponent once said that Gonzalez would not be able to create a movement. Gonzalez responded, “Well, unlike Bob, I’ve never run for public office before, this is new for me. We have built a very strong campaign. As I said, we have the two biggest progressive organization across the state [endorsing] us. I think in many respects we’ve demonstrated that we’ve built a lot of enthusiasm around this campaign and I’m very proud of the strength of the campaign.”

Gonzalez pointed to transportation and healthcare as two key issues he wanted to take on. “I believe my experience working for Governor Patrick gives me the ability to deliver on that type of ambitious agenda.”

“Unlike Governor Patrick — who by the way I loved and I thought was a great governor and someone I was very proud to work for — he didn’t go into the governor’s office having had experience in state government and I will be going into the governor’s office with that experience. I know how the process works,” he continued.

According to Gonzalez, Governor Baker has failed the state with his handling of the public transportation system and it is because he does not talk to enough people riding the T. “Governor Baker’s whole approach is we’re going to jack up fares on riders, cut service for underserved communities, both of which just drives more people to the roads. Privatize the system more and we know how that is working out with the commuter rail system. I would fire Keolis and bring the commuter rail in-house and be the first governor to manage it directly. But first and foremost, we need to recognize that we need to invest more in the system.”

Other parts of Gonzalez’s platform to note: he supports the millionaire’s tax, the $15 minimum wage, and paid family leave.

“Another thing, people deserve a governor who is going to respect them enough to answer questions on where he stands on issues and actually provide leadership to get us to where we need to be. We don’t have that right now.”